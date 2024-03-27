Muslims demand 50 MP seats from INDIA bloc

VIJAYAWADA: Muslim United Front and Muslim JAC Guntur has demanded that constituents of INDIA bloc, including Congress, allot at least 50 Lok Sabha seats to Muslims in the forthcoming parliamentary elections.

In this regard, MUF and MJAC president Mohammed Kaleem has written a letter to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also the chairman of the INDIA grouping.

He pointed out that the present Lok Sabha has 27 Muslim members. INDIA should ensure that in the forthcoming polls, 50 MPs get elected from the Muslim community. He regretted that so far, INDIA bloc, a grouping of 27 parties, has not named a sufficient number of Muslim candidates so far.

Mohammed Kaleem pointed out that constituents of INDIA bloc are in power in south India, except AP. He said at least 10 seats should be allotted to members of the Muslim community in south.