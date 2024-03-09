Muslim Front Seeks Wakf Lands for Minorities

Vijayawada: Muslim United Front (MUF) on Friday requested Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to complete digitalisation of Wakf lands, so that these could be used for welfare and development of the Muslim community in Andhra Pradesh.

MUF president and Muslim JAC Mohammed Kaleem said ruling YSRC had in its 2019 election manifesto promised to minorities that it will undertake a digital resurvey of Wakf lands and make them beneficial for the Muslim community.



“But this promise has not yet been fulfilled,” Mohammed Kaleem underlined.



He further recalled that the Muslim community had sought that the Reddypalem Wakf lands be given on lease to minority traders and businessmen. A proposal in this regard had been brought to the notice of CM, who responded positively, as this would empower minority Muslims. The MUF president claimed that despite the Chef Minister’s okay, the proposal has not yet materialised.



Kaleem said as the election notification is expected in a week, Jagan Mohan Reddy must immediately approve the proposal of leasing Wakf lands to minority Muslims, as he will not be able to do so later.