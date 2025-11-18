Music concert at Prasanthi Nilayam

Padma Bhushan Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, creator of the world-renowned Mohan Veena—an instrument that seamlessly blends the depth of Indian classical tradition with the soul of the slide guitar enthralled audience at Sai Kulwant Hall in Prasanthi Nilayam as part of ongoing Centenary birth anniversary celebrations of Saibaba.

A true global ambassador of Indian artistry, he has performed in more than 80 countries and offered the world the iconic, Grammy-winning creation A Meeting by the River.

Accompanying him was his son, Pandit Salil Bhatt, the creative force behind the Satvik Veena, a vibrant evolution of the Mohan Veena.

The duo commenced their offering with a serene invocation to Lord Ganesha—“Vakratunda Mahakaya”—invoking auspiciousness and setting the tone for an evening steeped in devotion.

A Meeting by the River — The Grammy Offering, introduced by Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, with the reminder that music is a bridge that unites all humanity, dissolving barriers of language, religion, and culture.

The maestros engaged warmly with the audience throughout, with Pandit Salil Bhatt expressing his profound joy and privilege in performing at Prasanthi Nilayam—a place every artist dreams of offering their art at least once in a lifetime.