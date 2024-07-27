Mulugu police on high alert in view of Maoists’ week-long fest

Warangal: In view of the week-long celebrations of People’s Liberation of Guerrilla Army (PLGA) to be held from July 28 to August 3, the police are on high alert here in Mulugu district. The Maoist outfit, through its weeklong celebrations, will give a call to people to participate in the celebrations and will recruit some people into their organisation. Receiving the orders from SP Shabarish, the Eturnagaram circle inspector and sub-inspector Tajuddin along with grey-hound police personnel intensified search operations in the forest and in high-risk zones in agency areas. They beefed up security arrangements and kept strict vigil in the agency and gutti koya shelters and in the villages at the catchment area of River Godavari and at the borders of Telangana and Chhattisgarh. As part of the preventive measures, the police intensified search operations by establishing check posts and using drone cameras. They pasted posters with the photos of the Maoists announcing rewards on each of them in several villages present at the borders and holding community contact programmes along with creating awareness among the people.



