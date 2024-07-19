MS global outage sparks outrage at RGIA

Hyderabad: Utter chaos marked the aviation sector on Friday following Microsoft’s global outage. Passengers at almost all airports were subject to unexpected ordeals because of flight delays as the systems were not working. Employees had to resort to writing boarding passes and to make other entries.

The outage affected TSRTC portal from 2 pm to 3.30 pm. The bus services were normal. Railway authorities explained there was no disturbance in their services as they have a separate software. in the movement. There was no disruption in Metro Rail services.



At airports, passengers waited for hours together in queues as the procedures were snail-paced; the display monitors went blank and the kiosk for the boarding passes had become nonfunctional, as more than 200 flights across the nation were cancelled.

Around 20 departures and 17 arrivals of IndiGo flights were hit at RGIA in Shamshabad. As a result, its customer care counters were besieged by passengers, who fumed at the lack of proper information. The chaos continued till late into the night.



The airline posted, ‘Due to the global IT outage, services of airlines have been impacted. We are closely working with all our stakeholders to minimise the inconvenience to our flyers (sic).’