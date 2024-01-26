MP Unveils Ambitious Plans for Religious Tourism Development

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Friday announced a slew of measures to develop the state as a premier destination for religious tourism.

Unfurling the tricolour at the Republic Day parade at Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, Mr Yadav said that Chitrakoot region in the state where Lord Ram was said to have spent most part of his 14-year-exile period will be developed as ‘Ram Gaman Path’.

The places in Chitrakoot region where Lord Ram, Sita and Laxman had spent sometime during their exile period will be developed as important religious sites under the ‘Ram Gaman Path’ project.

Mr Yadav also announced his government’s plan to hold an annual Ramayan fair in Chitrakoot to create awareness among the people about the life of Lord Ram.

“The state government has decided to make Chitrakoot a world-class centre of religious tourism. ‘Ramayan Mela’ will also be organised here (in Chitrakoot). Under the CM (chief minister) Teerth Darshan Yojana, beneficiaries will be taken on pilgrimage to Ayodhya”, he announced.

Mr Yadav also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring inclusive growth in the country.

“Under the leadership of Modi ji, Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, has become the body of democracy, whereas Ramrajya has become its soul”, he said.

He said that more than 50 lakh new beneficiaries have been added under various welfare schemes of the centre during the ‘Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ in the state.

The yatra aims to generate awareness on various welfare schemes launched by the centre such as Ujjwala Yojana, PM Surakshya Bima, and Ayusman Bharat to ensure that the schemes reach the beneficiaries.

In his maiden speech as chief minister marking the Republic Day celebration, Mr Yadav said that he never delayed in taking decisions and was never scared of taking bold decisions.