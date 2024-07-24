Top
MP: No rallies, public meetings, demos without police permission, says govt order

Rabindra Nath Choudhury
24 July 2024
Bhopal police commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra. (Image: Social Media)

Bhopal: Bhopal police commissioner Harinarayan Chari Mishra on Wednesday invoked relevant provisions of Indian National Security Act making it mandatory for the organisers to seek police permission to hold rallies, public meetings and demonstrations.

Mr Mishra said that permission from police was required to hold events such as demonstration, agitation, religious procession, rally, public meeting, effigy burning, foot march, and vehicle rally in Bhopal city.

He said that the events would be declared illegal if they were held without police permission.

The police officer said that all conditions of permission granted to hold such events would have to be honoured by the organisers.

He said the damages to the properties caused while holding such events would be recovered from the organisers.


