MP: Hindu Body to Crack Whip on God Men, May Bar them from Prayagraj Mahakumbh-2028

Bhopal: Head of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, a body of Hindu religious leaders, Ravindra Puri Maharaj on Wednesday vowed to crack whip on the god men.

The spiritual leader who visited Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday to review preparations for the upcoming Mahakumbh in the holy town, scheduled to be held in 2028, regretted that a disturbing trend has emerged in which seers are seen identifying them as gods.

Instead of realising that they are the dedicated devotees of the Lord, some spiritual leaders are seen projecting them as gods such as Ram, Vishnu and Brahma, he lamented.

He described such actions by the seers as ‘anti-Sanatan’ and said that the Akhada Parishad has decided to crack whip on such religious leaders to rein them in.

Such seers will be barred from the upcoming Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, scheduled to be held in 2028, he said.

The religious leader regretted that some Hindu seers have been found making anti-Sanatan utterances at public platforms and said that the Akhada Parishad has decided to identify such religious leaders and take action against them as per the rules of the individual Akhadas, they belonged to.

He indicated that three of the 13 Akhadas have issued show cause notices to 112 seers for making such utterances.

The 112 seers on whom the notices have been served belonged to three Akhadas, Juna, Sri Niranjani, and Nirmohi.

If they do not reply to the notices by September 30, then they will be barred from the Prayagraj Mahakumbh-2028.

Akhadas are basically groupings of particular sects of Hinduism.

There are primarily three sects of Hinduism, Shaivites, Vishnavites and moderates.

Akhadas are believed to have been created by Adi Shankaracharya to preach Hinduism across India.

The Akhada Parishad head said that the seers who project themselves as god men are harming the Sanatan Dharma and they must be restrained from damaging the reputation of Hindu religion by doing so.