MP: Groom Picked Before ‘Baarati’, Dies in ‘Police Custody’, Bride Attempts Self Immolation

Bhopal: A groom in a Madhya Pradesh village was picked by police for interrogation in connection with a theft case late on Sunday evening hours before he was to leave for his bride’s place to tie nuptial knot.

Twenty five-year-old Devendra Pardi allegedly died in police custody, leading his bride to attempt self immolation by dousing fuel on her, police said on Monday.

The incident that took place in Bankhedi under Myana police station in Guna district sparked tension in the village.

The deceased had several cases including robbery, theft and an attempt to murder pending against him in various police stations, police said.

According to inspector general of police, Gwalior range, Arvind Saxena, Pardi was brought to police station for interrogation in the wake of confession by one of his associates of their involvement in a theft case.

Pardi complained of sickness during interrogation and was rushed to the district hospital in Guna where he died, the police officer said.

A judicial probe was ordered into the incident under the provisions of BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sahita) and action will be taken on the matter on the basis of findings in the probe, he said.

He said that the post-mortem report would alone ascertain the exact cause of his death.

The incident triggered outrage in the village with the irate relatives of the deceased staging a protest before the police station.

The deceased’s bride attempted self immolation by pouring fuel on her. She was however saved by her relatives present on the occasion, reports reaching here said.

The police took control of the situation by persuading the protesters to maintain calm and submit their version before the probe officer for action, police said.