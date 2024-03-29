MP: FIR Filed Against Congress MLA for ‘Chop off hands’ Remarks

Bhopal: A case has been registered against Congress MLA Veer Singh Bhuria in a village in Madhya Pradesh for his purported remarks calling upon the party workers to chop off hands of those who would talk of dividing votes in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

A video in which he was making the remarks, while addressing a party workers’ meeting at Madrani village under Jhabua district, has gone viral, prompting the local tehsildar Bijendra Katar to lodge a complaint with the police, official sources said on Thursday.

“If someone talks about .... cutting votes and JAYS (Jay Adivasi Yuva Shakti Sangasthan), then chop off their hands, don’t spare them. They will take you seriously, only if you treat them in such a manner”, he was heard saying in the video clip.

The JAYS is a tribal outfit mostly comprising Bhilala tribe members and has its pocket of influence in western MP.

The legislator also allegedly termed the community to which the BJP candidate in Ratlam-Jhabua (ST) Lok Sabha seat Anita Chouhan belonged to, as ‘chor, daku’ (thieves and dacoits).

The MLA was campaigning for Congress candidate in Ratlam-Jhabua (ST) LS seat Kantilal Bhuria.

He however later said that he respected all communities.