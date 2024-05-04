MP Arvind: Rs 43 crore for Nizam Sugars Election ‘Stunt’

Nizamabad: Nizamabad MP, BJP MP candidate Arvind Dharmapuri, criticised the recent allocation of Rs 43 crore by the Congress government for the reopening of Nizam Sugar Factory, labelling it as an election stunt.

In a statement to reporters at the BJP district office on Friday, Arvind accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of lacking genuine interest in resolving the issues faced by Nizam Sugars.

Arvind pointed out that the Congress government had previously constituted a committee headed by Damodar Rajanarsimha to look into the matter, and the committee had submitted a report stating that the factory would be reopened in December 2025. However, he questioned the feasibility and sincerity of this plan, highlighting that the three units of Nizam Sugars owe a debt of Rs 202 crore, with 12 per cent interest.

He further criticised Revanth Reddy's announcement during a visit to Nizamabad, in which the Chief Minister stated that Nizam Sugars would be reopened by September 17, 2024. Arvind alleged that this was a mere attempt to garner votes for the Congress in the upcoming Parliament constituency elections.

According to Arvind, the reopening of the factory would require an investment of Rs 800 crore, yet the government had only sanctioned Rs 43 crore, which he considered insufficient. He also accused Revanth Reddy of acting like a "real estate minister," suggesting that the government was eyeing the valuable land belonging to Nizam Sugars.

Arvind assured that the BJP, having reopened 62 sugar factories across the country, would also reopen Nizam Sugars if given the opportunity. He pointed out the absence of Gulf Board and Rs 2 lakh crop loan waiver in the Congress manifesto, expressing concern over the potential impact on farmers and the sugar industry in the region.