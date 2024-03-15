MP: 93 IAS, IPS Officers Transferred in MP Ahead of Model Code Enforcement

Bhopal: In a major reshuffle in the bureaucracy and police administration in Madhya Pradesh government ahead of enforcement of model code of conduct, 93 IAS and IPS officers were on Friday transferred.

While 46 IAS were transferred in the reshuffle exercise by the state government, 47 IPS officers were given new posts.

This is the biggest reshuffle affected in the bureaucracy and the police administration by Mohan Yadav government so far.

Senior IAS officer Sanjay Kumar Shukla, who was posted as principal secretary to governor, has been transferred as principal secretary, state women and child development department.

Interestingly, Mr Shukla had been transferred as principal secretary to governor just one and half months ago.

Principal secretary, state planning and economic and statistics department Mukesh Chand Gupta has been transferred as principal secretary to governor.

Another senior IAS officer Vivek Kumar Parwar has been shuffled from his post as commissioner, revenue department and transferred as principal secretary, public health and medical education department.

Similarly, 43 other IAS officers were transferred in the reshuffle exercise.

The state government has also transferred 47 IPS officers including superintendents of police (SPs) in 32 districts.

The massive reshuffle in the administration came before enforcement of model code of conduct for the ensuing LS elections, scheduled to be announced by the election commission on Saturday.

“More IAS and IPS officers may be shifted from their posts and given new posts before the enforcement of model code of conduct, scheduled to be done by the Election Commission (EC) on Saturday”, a senior officer of the state government said here.

At least a dozen more IAS officers may be transferred by the time the EC enforced model code of conduct for the LS polls on Saturday, he disclosed, unwilling to be quoted.