Top
Home » News

MP: 4 let off with warning by temple authorities for flying drone over Ujjain shrine, police probe begins

News
Rabindra Nath Choudhury
13 July 2024 6:17 PM GMT
MP: 4 let off with warning by temple authorities for flying drone over Ujjain shrine, police probe begins
x
Four people, caught flying a drone over the ancient shrine of Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, were on Saturday let off with a warning by the temple authorities. (Image: DC)

Bhopal: Four people, caught flying a drone over the ancient shrine of Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, were on Saturday let off with a warning by the temple authorities.

However, police began a probe into the incident to find out if the four people violated law by flying a drone over Ujjain temple, declared as a restricted zone for drone operation.

“Police action will be taken against the four people who were caught flying a drone over Ujjain temple, declared as a restricted zone for flying drones”, local additional superintendent of police Jayant Rathore said.

According to him, the temple authorities caught the four people flying a drone over the temple and brought them to the office of the Ujjain shrine committee for interrogation.

The committee members however let them off with a warning.

Later, the temple committee informed the local police station about the incident.

Police sprang to action after being informed about the incident and started a probe into it.

“Four people who had violated the law by flying a drone over a restricted zone were let off with a warning by the temple committee. They will be booked under appropriate sections of Indian Penal Code after a police probe. We are trying to track down the four people”, Mr Rathore said.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
drone over Ujjain shrine Ujjain temple MP news 
Rest of India Madhya Pradesh Bhopal 
Rabindra Nath Choudhury
About the AuthorRabindra Nath Choudhury
Rabindra Nath Choudhury is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. He covers politics, wildlife, tourism, forest and environment, social issues, science, education, women and child development related issues, youth affairs, business, industries and sports.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick