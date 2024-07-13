MP: 4 let off with warning by temple authorities for flying drone over Ujjain shrine, police probe begins

Bhopal: Four people, caught flying a drone over the ancient shrine of Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, were on Saturday let off with a warning by the temple authorities.

However, police began a probe into the incident to find out if the four people violated law by flying a drone over Ujjain temple, declared as a restricted zone for drone operation.

“Police action will be taken against the four people who were caught flying a drone over Ujjain temple, declared as a restricted zone for flying drones”, local additional superintendent of police Jayant Rathore said.

According to him, the temple authorities caught the four people flying a drone over the temple and brought them to the office of the Ujjain shrine committee for interrogation.

The committee members however let them off with a warning.

Later, the temple committee informed the local police station about the incident.

Police sprang to action after being informed about the incident and started a probe into it.

“Four people who had violated the law by flying a drone over a restricted zone were let off with a warning by the temple committee. They will be booked under appropriate sections of Indian Penal Code after a police probe. We are trying to track down the four people”, Mr Rathore said.