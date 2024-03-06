Most Indians Ignorant of Indo-Tibet Historic Ties, says Tibetan Activist

Hyderabad: Tibetan activist Tenzin Tsundue on Wednesday called for educating Indian youth about Tibet, its culture, language, and ongoing struggles, in light of recent geopolitical tensions such as the Galwan Valley conflict.

Delivering a talk that delves into the historical and contemporary ties between the Indian subcontinent and Tibet at the Guruswamy Centre, Tsundue said the lack of awareness about Tibet among Indian youth poses a significant challenge, hindering their understanding of the complex dynamics in the region, including the occupation of Tibetan territories by China.

Tsundue, who is also a poet, writer and Tibetan refugee and activist, blamed India’s historical policy of "Hindi-Cheeni Bhai-Bhai" (India-China brotherhood) and subsequent silence on the Tibet issue for the dearth of information about Tibet in India.

He also pointed out the glaring omission of Tibet from Indian textbooks, despite its immense geopolitical importance and vast territorial expanse, covering two-thirds of India's land area.

Recalling the historic ties between India and Tibet for centuries, Tsundue highlighted the vibrant trade that once thrived across the Himalayas, with commodities like jaggery from India and yak wool, cotton, and precious metals from Tibet flowing freely between the two territories.

He spoke about the significance of the extensive 4,000-kilometre border shared by India and Tibet, spanning diverse landscapes and cultures, encompassing various Buddhist sects, languages, and traditional practices.

The lecture provided attendees with a comprehensive overview of the intricate relationship between the Indian Himalayas and Tibet, shedding light on historical ties, cultural exchanges, and contemporary challenges.



