Moon sighted, Ramzan month begins

Vijayawada: The holy month of Ramzan commenced in Andhra Pradesh with the sighting of moon on Monday evening.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy greeted the Muslims on the occasion. In a statement issued here on Monday, the CM said that Muslims consider the month of Ramzan to be sacred by observing the month-long fasting with strict adherence to the norms.

He described Ramzan as a sacred month where the prophet Muhammad advised the humanity to give up hatred, injustice and ill-feeling and said that the Ramzan month would drive out the message of discipline, charity and spiritual concern. He wished that Allah’s blessings be on all.

With the sighting of the moon, members of the Muslim community will be observing fast from March 12 for the next 29 or 30 days, until the sighting of the moon for Id-ul-Fitr.

Taraweeh prayers take place after the evening prayers and involve the recitation of the Quran. The sense of community during Ramzan is further reflected in the tradition of Iftar, the meal that breaks the fast at sunset. Families and friends come together to share this meal, typically starting with dates and water, followed by a diverse array of dishes.

