Monkey Stranded On Electric Pole In Cuttack, Rescued After 3 hours

Bhubaneswar: Morning commuters at Kalinga Square in Odisha’s Cuttack’s Choudwar block were treated to an unusual spectacle on Tuesday — a monkey perched atop an electric pole, refusing to budge for nearly three hours.

What began as a curious sight soon turned into a tense rescue drama. The monkey, which had been leaping from tree to tree, suddenly scampered up the electric pole and froze. Onlookers watched in growing concern as the animal showed no signs of climbing down.

Fearing the monkey might get electrocuted or fall, anxious locals alerted the electricity department and forest officials. A team from the forest department reached the spot but hesitated to act immediately, citing the high risk of handling a distressed animal on live wires.

The crowd swelled as word spread across the area. Traffic slowed, and hundreds gathered to witness the rare scene, their eyes fixed on the lone monkey balancing on the pole against the bright morning sky. Police soon arrived to disperse the swelling crowd and maintain order.

Finally, the fire department stepped in. With ladders, ropes, and careful maneuvering, the rescuers launched a daring effort to bring the monkey down safely. After nearly three hours of suspense, cheers erupted from the onlookers as the animal was finally rescued unharmed.

“It was a tense few hours. The monkey suddenly climbed the pole and simply refused to come down. We had to wait until the fire service personnel carefully rescued it. Thankfully, the animal is safe now,” said Choudwar division forester Bhagaban Chandra Palei.

The incident, though brief, became the talk of the town — an unusual mix of anxiety, curiosity, and relief that ended with the monkey’s safe return to the ground.