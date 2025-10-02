Modi Speaks to Kharge, Wishes Him Speedy Recovery

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday and inquired about his health. He conveyed his best wishes for a swift and complete recovery.

In a message on social media platform X, the Prime Minister said: “Spoke to Kharge Ji. Enquired about his health and wished him a speedy recovery. Praying for his continued well-being and long life.

Kharge was admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday.