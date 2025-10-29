Modi to Participate in Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Celebrations in Gujarat

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on October 30 and 31 to participate in various programmes.

He will travel to Ekta Nagar, Kevadia and at around 5.15 pm on October 30 and flag off E-buses there. At around 6.30 pm, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various infrastructural and development projects worth over Rs.1,140 crore in Ekta Nagar.

On October 31, at around 8 am, Prime Minister will offer floral tribute at the Statue of Unity, which will be followed by Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations marking the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Thereafter, at around 10.45 am, he will interact with the Officer Trainees of the 100th Common Foundation Course in Aarambh 7.0.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various infrastructural and development projects in Ekta Nagar. These projects aim to enhance the tourist experience, improve accessibility and support sustainability initiatives in the area. With a total investment of over Rs 1,140 crore, the projects reflect the Government’s vision of promoting eco-tourism, green mobility, smart infrastructure, and tribal development in the region surrounding the world’s tallest statue.

The projects that will be inaugurated include the Birsa Munda Tribal University in Rajpipla; Hospitality District (Phase-1) at Garudeshwar; Vaman Vriksha Vatika; Satpuda protection wall; E-Bus Charging Depot & 25 Electric Buses; Narmada Ghat Extension; Kaushalya Path; Walkway from Ekta Dwar to Shreshtha Bharat Bhavan (Phase-2), Smart Bus Stops (Phase-2), Dam Replica Fountain, GSEC Quarters among others.

Further, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of various projects including Museum of Royal Kingdoms of India; Veer Balak Udyan; Sports Complex; Rain Forest Project; Jetty Development near Shoolpaneshwar Ghat; Travelators at the Statue of Unity among others.

During the programme, Prime Minister will also release a special commemorative coin of Rs 150 denomination and stamp marking the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.

The Prime Minister will participate in the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations and offer floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. He will administer the Ekta Diwas pledge and witness Ekta Diwas Parade.

The parade will include contingents from BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP and SSB along with various state police forces. Key attractions this year include a BSF marching contingent comprising exclusively Indian breed dogs such as Rampur Hounds and Mudhol Hounds, Gujarat Police’s Horse Contingent, Assam Police’s Motorcycle Daredevil Show, and BSF’s Camel Contingent and Camel Mounted Band.

The parade will also honour five Shaurya Chakra awardees from CRPF and sixteen gallantry medal winners from BSF who displayed exceptional courage in anti-Naxal operations in Jharkhand and counter-terror operations in Jammu & Kashmir. BSF personnel will also be recognised for their valour during Operation Sindoor.

This year’s Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade will feature ten tableaux from NSG, NDRF, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Manipur, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Puducherry, depicting the theme ‘Unity in Diversity’. A cultural programme featuring 900 artists will showcase India’s classical dances representing the richness and diversity of Indian culture. The Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations this year hold special significance as the nation marks the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The Prime Minister will interact with Officer Trainees of the 100th Foundation Course at the culmination of Aarambh 7.0. The 7th edition of Aarambh is being held on the theme of “Reimagining Governance.” The 100th foundation course includes 660 Officer Trainees from across 16 civil services of India and three civil services of Bhutan.