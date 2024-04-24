Modi to campaign in Telangana for general elections

Hyderabad: The BJP is targeting to win the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats in Telangana in the ensuing general elections.

The party leadership has cast focus on victory from the state and as part of it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other senior leaders would visit the state in the coming days.

Modi will visit Telangana on April 30, May 3, 4 and 5 and address the electorate in meetings arranged by the BJP cadre. Electorate in a few districts are being put together and one meeting is being held to enable the party central leadership cover the entire state during their visits.

On April 30, the BJP has planned a meeting in Andhole segment of Zaheerabad Parliamentary constituency. It would be addressed by Modi.

The same evening, Modi would address another meeting with IT professionals in Serilingampally constituency.

On May 3, one other meeting will be held in Warangal Parliamentary constituency and another combining the electorate of Bhongir and Nalgonda constituencies.

On May 4, he would address a meeting in Narayanpet of Mahabubabad Parliamentary constituency and Vikarabad in Chevella constituency.