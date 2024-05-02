Modi to campaign extensively for three days in Telangana

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana scheduled on May 13, Prime Minister Modi will extensively tour in the state on May 8, 9 and 10.

On May 8 at 9 am, he will address a public meeting at Vemulawada and at 10.30 am, he will address the public at Madikonda in Warangal.

On May 10, at 2 pm, he will address another public meeting at Naryanpet in Mahbubnagar Lok Sabha constituency limits and at 4 pm, he will address the public at LB Stadium in Hyderabad.

With the BJP being determined to win maximum number of LS seats in Telangana, the party bigwigs are queueing up for campaigning to woo the voters in the state.