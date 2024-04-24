Modi Slams Congress: Warns Against Inheritance Tax & Religious Reservation

Raipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday waded into the raging debate on inheritance tax, triggered by Congress leader Sam Pitroda, saying that the grand old party wanted to loot the common people ‘Zindagi ke saath bhi, zindagi ke baad bhi ( during their life time and after their death) by imposing it”.

Addressing a rally in Ambikapur, district headquarters of Surguja district in Chhattisgarh, the Prime Minister also said that the ‘vote bank –hungry’ Congress wanted to implement reservation on the basis of religion.

“Congress is about to set a dangerous precedent by imposing an inheritance tax which aims to impose unreasonable taxes on everything and anything, depriving people of their resources. This will shatter the financial backbone of the ordinary people”, he said.

Mr Modi warned that ‘Congress is about to set a dangerous precedent by implementing inheritance tax’.

Congress wanted to loot the people ‘zindagi ke saath bhi, zindagi ke baad bhi’ by implementing inheritance tax, he said.

“The dangerous intentions of Congress are now out in the open as it toys with the idea of introducing inheritance tax”, he said and warned that “They (Congress) want to snatch your assets and rights of children”.

Congress veteran Sam Pitroda has mooted the idea of implementing inheritance tax.

His party has however distanced itself from his suggestion, saying that it was his personal view.

Taking a dig at Congress for planning to implement reservation on the basis of religion, Mr Modi called it a Muslim League mindset.

“Today, when I have come to Surguja, I want to present the Muslim League mindset of the Congress in front of the country. When their manifesto was released, on the same day I had said, and am saying today also, that the Congress manifesto has the imprint of Muslim League”, he said.

He maintained that when the Constitution was being drafted, intellectuals and great personalities under the leadership of Babasaheb Ambedkar decided that there would be no reservation on the basis of religion in India.

“If there is a reservation, then it will be for my Dalit brothers and sisters and tribal brothers and sisters”, he said.

“But, the vote bank-hungry Congress never bothered about the words of the great personalities, sanctity of the Constitution and the words of Babasaheb Ambedkar. Years ago, the Congress made an attempt to implement reservation on the basis of reservation in Andhra Pradesh. Then Congress has planned to implement it in the entire country”, he said.

Mr Modi said that the Congress planned to implement 15 percent reservation on the basis of reservation by curtailing the quota of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward classes.

Congress had made similar pledges in its 2009 election manifesto and in the 2014 manifesto and had pledged not to leave the issue, he said and added that Congress would curtail reservation quota of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward classes to implement reservation on the basis of religion, he added.

He said that earlier, a Congress government in Karnataka had implemented reservation on the basis of religion. But, it was quashed by the BJP government there later.

The present Congress government in Karnataka has not only implemented reservation on the basis of religion but also included all the castes of the Muslim community into the OBC category, he said.

This has hurt the OBC community, he added.

“Congress trampled social justice, murdered it and killed secularism there (Karnataka). This model of Karnataka is what Congress wants to implement in the entire country. Congress wants to give the rights of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward classes to its vote bank by changing the Constitution”, Mr Modi said.

“It is BJP which alone can protect reservation of scheduled castes, scheduled tribes and other backward classes”, he said.

Mr Modi said that the Congress has also set its eye on the earnings, houses, farms and other properties of the common people.

“The Shehzada of Congress (apparently referring to Rahul Gandhi) says they will conduct an X-ray of the property of every house and every family in the country. The Congress will snatch all these things from you and they say that they will equally distribute them”, Mr Modi said while addressing the public meeting.

“Do you know to whom they will distribute it after looting from you?” Mr Modi asked to which people replied in affirmative.

“I need not tell you to whom they will distribute it to”, he said.