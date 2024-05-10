Modi, Shah shaken after three phases of polling: Kharge

Hyderabad: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah were in a state of shock after it became clear that the BJP was set to lose badly following the three phases of polling. Hence they were raking up irrelevant issues as regards the alphabet M — mangalsutra, Muslims, mutton and Mughals — to divert people's attention from real issues and to cover up their failures in the last ten years.



Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Kharge said Modi and Shah were not talking about BJP manifesto or seeking votes on developments achieved in the past ten years but talking about abolishing the quota for Muslims and that the Congress would snatch 'mangalsutras' and properties of Hindus and give a portion of it to Muslims.



"Modi seems to be fascinated with the alphabet M. That is why he is talking only about mutton, Muslims, Moghuls and mangalsutra and not about what his government has achieved in the last ten years. Modi says Congress will snatch one buffalo out of the two and one acre of land from a Hindu household and hand them over to Muslims," Kharge said.

Instead of seeking votes on their performance, BJP leaders were abusing Congress and calling Rahul Gandhi ‘shehzada', Kharge said.



He added that the Congress government in Telangana has delivered on five out of six guarantees promised during Assembly polls within 100 days of coming to power and before the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha polls came into force on March 16.



"Our government will implement the remaining poll promises after the election code ends in June. We have already announced waiver of crop loans of farmers up to `two lakh by August 15," Kharge said.



Referring to Modi's comments that Congress has stopped talking about ‘Adani-Ambani’ after the announcement of polls, he said, "If Adani-Ambani are sending money to Congress in a tempo, are you just watching? Money is going from whose house? Where is your CBI? Where is your Income Tax wing? Are you sleeping? Use ED and IT to seize the cash. Speaking in such a childish manner does not suit a Prime Minister," Kharge said.



On allegations of Rs 800 crore scam involving his son-in-law, the AICC chief said, “Conduct an inquiry and if he is found guilty, put him in jail; hang him,” Kharge said.



Referring to the political crisis in Haryana, Kharge said, "Independent MLAs have withdrawn their support to the BJP government. It is now a minority government. We have not decided on any no-confidence motion yet. We have left it to the MLAs to decide the future course of action."