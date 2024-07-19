Modi Reviews Security in J&K at Cabinet Meeting

New Delhi: Amid a spike in terrorist attacks in the Jammu region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security to review the situation in the Union Territory of J&K.

The meeting, also attended by Union home minister Amit Shah and defence minister Rajnath Singh, among others, discussed various measures to strengthen the security grid and curb terror activities in the region.

The Army said on Thursday that it killed two militants in a gun fight raging in the Keran sector of Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

An Army Captain and three soldiers were killed and another jawan injured in a gun fight with separatist militants in Doda district on Tuesday.

Last month, the Prime Minister also reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir with National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval and other senior officials.

The Prime Minister was briefed on the counter-terror efforts underway in the region. During the review meeting, Modi emphasised the importance of deploying the full spectrum of India's counter-terror capabilities.

The Prime Minister spoke with Union home minister Amit Shah about the deployment of security forces and counter-terror operations.

He also spoke with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to take stock of the situation and was briefed on the efforts being undertaken by the local administration.