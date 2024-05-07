Modi, Revanth cheated people with false promises: BRS

Kamareddy: BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for their failure to implement their assurances and for cheating people with false promises. He said the BRS was the only party to protect the pride and interests of Telangana and urged the people to elect 13 BRS MPs for fighting on public issues.

Rao addressed was speaking at a road corner meeting at Nizamsagar Chowrastha in Kamareddy in support of Zaheerabad candidate Gali Anil Kumar. BRS MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, former MLAs Gampa Govardhan, Hanumanth Shinde, Jajala Surender and others were present.

The BRS chief said that Modi gave 150 promises so far, but failed to implement them. The BJP was a party of ‘corporates and robbers’ and it never favours the poor people, he said. “Modi assured he would pay Rs 15 lakh from black money recovered from abroad for each household and Rs 30 lakh for Kamareddy people for electing the BJP MLA,” Rao said.

“Did you receive Rs 30 lakh in your bank accounts,” he asked the people, who relied loudly, “no.”

Alleging that India’s economy and pride were degraded during Modi rule, Rao said the Prime Minister had always faulted the formation of Telangana state and dishonoured the sacrifices of youths.

Rao said Telangana state is experiencing the rule of inefficient, foolish and incapable persons (asamarthulu, telivi takkuvavallu, panichetagani vallu). “Revanth Reddy engaged in either taking oath on gods or insulting me,” the BRS chief said.

Of Six Guarantees, he said the Congress government failed to resolve farmers, women, youths and students issues. “Revanth Reddy pushed farmers to borrow Rs 2 lakh with a promise of loan waiver but failed to implement it,” he said.

If the Congress government was unable to implement its poll promises, at least it should continue BRS schemes like Rythu Bandhu, and Kalyana Laxmi, he suggested.

The BRS president said that Revanth Reddy decided to abolish Kamareddy district and if people wanted to continue it they should vote for the BRS in Lok Sabha elections.

He alleged that the Chief Minister announced the payment of Rythu Bandhu sum for farmers with more than five acres but had conspired to stop it under the the pretext of the Election Commission order. He said that the BRS MPs will fight for river Godavari and Krishna water and protect the interests of the state.

Predicting a coalition government at the Centre, the BRS chief said the BJP claimed it will win 400 MP seats in this election, but it may not cross at least 200 mark.