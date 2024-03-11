Modi Likely to Address 3 Rallies in TS

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Telangana state once again within a gap of 15 days. He will visit the state on March 16, 18 and 19.

According to the tentative schedule of the Prime Minister’s tour programme, Modi will address a rally at Zaheerabad on March 16. He will address two more meetings at Nagarkurnool on March 18 and Malkajgiri on March 19.

After alliance with the Telugu Desam in Andhra Pradesh, Modi is likely to announce the first joint public meeting at Chilakaluripet on March 17. TD president N. Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan will share the dais with him at the Chilkaluripeta meet. TD general secretary Nara Lokesh will look after the arrangements for Modi’s public meeting in Chilakaluripet, sources said.

Neither the PMO nor the BJP have made an official announcement of the PM’s tour to the two Telugu states. But a BJP leader in stated that he got a tentative schedule of the Modi's tour.