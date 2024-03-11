Modi Launches 112 NH Projects, Including Dwarka Expressway

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stone for 112 National Highway projects across the country worth about Rs 1 lakh crore. Among key National Highway (NH) projects, Modi inaugurated the Haryana section of the landmark Dwarka Expressway.

The total length of Dwarka Expressway is 29 km, out of which 18.9 km falls in Haryana, while the remaining 10.1 km is in Delhi. This expressway will help improve traffic flow and ease congestion between Delhi and Gurugram on NH-48.

On March 9, 2019 the then Union ministers, Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley and Nitin Gadkari had laid the foundation stone for Dwarka Expressway.

Dwarka Expressway is India’s first elevated 8-lane access control urban expressway, being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 9,000 crore, as part of the Centre's Rs 60,000 crore highway development plan in the NCR to decongest the national capital.

The Haryana section of Dwarka Expressway has been built at a cost of around Rs 4,100 crore and includes two packages of 10.2-km Delhi-Haryana Border to Basai Rail-over-Bridge (ROB) and 8.7-km Basai ROB to Kherki Daula.

That apart, Modi inaugurated three packages of Lucknow Ring Road developed at cost of about Rs 4,600 crore in Uttar Pradesh; Anandapuram - Pendurthi - Anakapalli section of NH16 developed at a cost of Rs 2,950 crore in Andhra Pradesh; Kiratpur to Nerchowk section of NH-21 (2 packages) worth Rs 3,400 crore in Himachal Pradesh; Dobaspet-Heskote section (two packages) worth Rs 2,750 crore in Karnataka.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated as many as 42 other projects worth Rs 20,500 crore in different states. He also laid the foundation stone for various NH projects across the country.