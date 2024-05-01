Modi in city on May 5: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union minister and BJP state president G. Kishan Reddy said that while the Congress was fanning fears about BJP’s intention to change the constitution, it is they who had attacked the constitution and also Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

He slammed Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for ignoring promises made to the people and postponing implementation of farm loan waiver to August 15.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Hyderabad on May 5 and tour the state on May 8, he told the media after welcoming some BRS leaders who joined the party fold.

“Revanth Reddy’s comments indicate that he is not confident of winning 14 seats as claimed by him earlier. The party is failing to make much impact as resentment is growing against it. They are trying to spread canards that the constitution will be changed by us. Did he ever participate in the Telangana movement? He had only spoken against statehood being in the TDP,” he said.

Invoking Telangana sentiment with the BJP leadership’s Gujarati roots will not pay any dividends to INC, which stands for ‘Italy National Congress’. The fake videos of Amit Shah are the handiwork of Revanth Reddy, who has scripted the entire episode, he said.

Alleging a quid pro quo between the BRS and Congress, he said, “The BRS does not talk of vote for note case and the Congress has stopped focusing on corruption by the BRS. How many BCs have been given party tickets by it in the Lok Sabha elections? The BJP elevated a dalit Ramnath Kovind and an adivasi woman Droupadi Murmu to the country’s top post, he said.