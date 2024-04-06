Modi Greets BJP Workers on 44th Foundation Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings to BJP workers on the party's 44th foundation day, expressing confidence that it will secure another term at the Centre.

He highlighted the BJP’s role in freeing India from corruption, casteism, and communalism, focusing on clean governance and inclusive development.



“Be it at the Centre or states, our party has redefined good governance. Our schemes and policies have given strength to the poor and downtrodden. Those who were left on the margins for decades found a voice and hope in our party,” Modi said on X.

“I also recall with great reverence the hard work, struggles and sacrifices of all those great women and men who built our party over the years. I can say with great confidence that we are India's preferred party, which has always served with the motto of 'Nation First',” he said.

Modi said, “Powered by our karyakartas, our party embodies the aspirations and dreams of 140 crore Indians. The youth of India see our party as one which can fulfil their aspirations and provide leadership.”

Modi praised the party’s dedication to nationalistic values and development-oriented policies, attributing its success to the hard work of its members. He highlighted the BJP's commitment to serving the nation and fulfilling the aspirations of the youth. BJP President J.P. Nadda also paid tribute to party veterans and expressed confidence in securing victory in the upcoming elections under Modi's leadership.