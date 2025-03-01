Modi Flags Obesity Crisis, Launches Drive to Cut Oil Intake

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India’s growing obesity crisis in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address last week, launching a campaign to promote awareness about reducing edible oil consumption. He tagged 10 celebrities, including Anand Mahindra, Mohanlal, Omar Abdullah, Shreya Ghoshal and Sudha Murthy, urging them to spread the message. Actor R. Madhavan, also nominated, extended the campaign by tagging 10 others.



While obesity is increasingly seen as a serious public health risk, it remains widely misunderstood and stigmatised. Sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy diets have fuelled its rise, with medical experts warning of severe long-term health consequences.

According to the National Family Health Survey-5 (2019), 17.4 per cent of Indians were overweight or obese. By 2060, this figure is projected to surge to 64.5 per cent, straining both the healthcare system and the economy.