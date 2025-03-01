Modi Flags Obesity Crisis, Launches Drive to Cut Oil Intake
PM Modi launches campaign to reduce edible oil consumption, tagging celebrities to raise awareness on India's rising obesity crisis
Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India’s growing obesity crisis in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address last week, launching a campaign to promote awareness about reducing edible oil consumption. He tagged 10 celebrities, including Anand Mahindra, Mohanlal, Omar Abdullah, Shreya Ghoshal and Sudha Murthy, urging them to spread the message. Actor R. Madhavan, also nominated, extended the campaign by tagging 10 others.
While obesity is increasingly seen as a serious public health risk, it remains widely misunderstood and stigmatised. Sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy diets have fuelled its rise, with medical experts warning of severe long-term health consequences.
According to the National Family Health Survey-5 (2019), 17.4 per cent of Indians were overweight or obese. By 2060, this figure is projected to surge to 64.5 per cent, straining both the healthcare system and the economy.
The projections show 60.5 per cent of men, 64.6 per cent of women and an alarming 78.9 per cent of boys and 62.3 per cent of girls will be overweight or obese.
“Obesity is typically classified by Body Mass Index (BMI), with a BMI of 30 or higher considered obese,” said Dr Venugopal Pareek, a senior bariatric surgeon. “However, BMI alone doesn’t tell the whole story—body composition, fat distribution and metabolic health are equally important.”
Dr Surender Madhukar Ugale, a bariatric metabolic surgeon, pointed out that waist circumference was a better indicator of central obesity, which increases the risk of diabetes, heart disease and metabolic disorders. A waist measurement exceeding 90 cm in men and 80 cm in women signals serious health concerns.
Bariatric surgeon Dr Abhishek Katakwar noted that individuals with a BMI above 35 were seven times more likely to require a ventilator during the Covid-19 pandemic. Additionally, over 50 per cent of obese adults in India suffer from non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, while 25 per cent are at a higher risk of heart disease.
A key contributor to obesity is excessive oil intake. While oils are essential for brain function, hormone production and nutrient absorption, they are also calorie-dense. “Just one tablespoon of oil contains around 120 calories,” warned Dr Pareek. Overconsumption, particularly from deep-fried and processed foods, leads to weight gain, insulin resistance and heart disease.
Palm oil, commonly found in ultra-processed foods, is especially harmful due to its high saturated fat content. Dr Ugale recommended limiting oil intake to 5-7 teaspoons per day and opting for healthier alternatives like extra virgin olive oil, avocado oil or canola oil, which provide heart-friendly unsaturated fats.
Key facts on obesity & weight management
Obesity classification: A BMI of 35 and above is considered obese.
Waist circumference: Exceeding 90 cm in men and 80 cm in women signals serious health risks.
Health risks: Over 50% of obese adults in India suffer from non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and 25 per cent face a higher risk of heart disease.