Modi Fit to be Chancellor of Corruption University: M K Stalin

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be the fittest person to be made Chancellor of a university for corruption, if it was set up in the country, and he should be rejected by the people, as he had neglected Tami Nadu, along with other ‘loose flesh of BJP’ like AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and AMMK founder T T V Dinakaran, said Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday.

Addressing an election meeting at Theni, from where Dinkaran is contesting the April 19 Lok Sabha elections as an NDA nominee, Stalin recalled the foreign exchange violation case , filed in 1995-96, against Dinakaran that had prompted him to go and join the BJP-led alliance.

The case, which first introduced the word FERA in the State, involving an illegal transfer of US $ 62,61,000 was pending for the past 30 years and the Enforcement Directorate had already levied a fine of Rs 28 crore, Stalin said warning the people against voting for Dinakaran and reminding them that they had elected O Panneerselvam’s son in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls (Theni was the lone seat the DMK-led alliance lost in that election).

Introducing the DMK’s candidate for Theni, Thangatamil Selvan, and the alliance candidate for Dindigul, Sachidanandam, at the meeting held in Lakshmipuram in Theni district, Stalin told the people that their vote was not just to elect their MP but to pave the way for a democrat to become the Prime Minister.

The new Prime Minister, definitely not like the present incumbent, would have concern for the people, he said, adding that if the BJP was returned to power that would mark the end of democracy in the country with Parliament and parliamentary debates becoming things of the past.

If Modi won the election again, he would turn the country into a riotous place by sowing the seeds of hatred in the minds of the people and dividing the society, in which people now lived as brothers and sisters, and ruining the country, he said.

Referring to the road show of Modi in Chennai on Tuesday, he called it a ‘flop show’ and pointed out that it was held in the citadel of the Dravidian movement. The Panagal Park, Pondy Bazaar and Thyagaraya Road through which Modi drove had been named after the stalwarts of the movement, he pointed out.

After the road show, when Modi went to Vellore and addressed the crowds in Hindi, it drew a huge round of applause, making one wonder if the audience were brought from some other state, he said.

Referring to Modi’s message on X that he would develop the Chennai Metro Rail, he said that it was he who had been a stumbling block for the speeding construction of the second phase of the project by not sanctioning the funds and approving the scheme after the foundation was laid by the Union Home Minister in 2020.

Despite repeated pleas, Modi stalled the project and the State government was carrying it out with funds from the State exchequer, he said, adding that the annual additional expenditure incurred by the State due to the Union Governments’ recalcitrant was Rs 12,000 crore annually.

He listed out the various corruption charges against the Prime Minister and said that they qualified him to become the chancellor of the University of Corruption and also pointed fingers at the AIADMK, which he said remained the loose flesh of the BJP and hence should also be shunned. He also took a swipe at PMK founder S Ramadoss for joining hands with the BJP by saying that his own party members were handing their heads in shame.