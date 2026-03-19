Modi Extends Wishes on Ugadi, Navratri, Gudi Padwa, Cheti Chand

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended heartfelt greetings on the auspicious occasions of Navratri, Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Cheti Chand.

In two separate posts on X, he expressed wishes on the first day of Navratri, praying for discipline, peace and positive energy for everyone. "On the first day of Navratri, the ritual is to worship Devi Shailaputri, the first form of Maa Durga. May her blessings infuse discipline, peace, and positive energy into everyone's life--this is the heartfelt wish," Modi said.

"I bow to the one who grants desired boons, with the crescent moon adorning her crest. Mounted on a bull, wielding a trident, the glorious Shailaputri. My salutations and obeisance at the feet of the Mother of the Universe, Maa Durga, on behalf of millions of my fellow countrymen! On the sacred occasion of Navratri, I beseech the Divine Mother to bestow her blessings of affection and compassion upon one and all. Jai Mata Di!" he wrote in another post.

In a separate post, Modi extended heartfelt wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of Ugadi. “This is a festival that is rooted in tradition and at the same time symbolises new energy and beginnings.” “Ugadi marks the start of a new year and I pray that the coming year is full of happiness, success and wonderful health. May this year inspire everyone to pursue their aspirations with sincerity and contribute positively to society,” he said.