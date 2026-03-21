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Modi Extends Eid-ul-Fitr Wishes

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21 March 2026 8:37 AM IST

"Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this day further brotherhood and kindness all around. May everyone be happy and healthy. Eid Mubarak!" PM

Modi Extends Eid-ul-Fitr Wishes
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his heartiest greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Prime Minister wrote on X, "Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this day further brotherhood and kindness all around. May everyone be happy and healthy. Eid Mubarak!"


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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