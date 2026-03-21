Modi Extends Eid-ul-Fitr Wishes
"Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this day further brotherhood and kindness all around. May everyone be happy and healthy. Eid Mubarak!" PM
Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his heartiest greetings to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
The Prime Minister wrote on X, "Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this day further brotherhood and kindness all around. May everyone be happy and healthy. Eid Mubarak!"
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
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