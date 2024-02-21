Top
Modi conveys greetings to tribals for Sammakka-Sarakka Jathara

DC Correspondent
21 Feb 2024 6:04 AM GMT
All arrangements have been made for the convenience of the pilgrims during their stay at the Jathara venue
A large number of devotees from the Telugu speaking states and Maharashtra and Odisha turned up for the Medaram jatara in Warangal on Thursday.
The Jathara would continue till February 24 and around 1.3 crore pilgrims are expected to attend the festival. — DC Image

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the tribals on the start of the Sammakka-Sarakka Medaram Jathara.

Medaram Jathara is one of the largest tribal festivals in India.

Taking to X, Modi said that the festival is a vibrant manifestation of the enduring spirit of our cultural heritage. "The Jathara is a great fusion of devotion, tradition and community spirit. We bow to Sammakka-Sarakka and recall the spirit of unity and valour they personify."

The Jathara would continue till February 24 and around 1.3 crore pilgrims are expected to attend the festival.

All arrangements have been made for the convenience of the pilgrims during their stay at the Jathara venue.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy would visit the Jathara on February 23.

