Modi Congratulates RSP Leaders on Nepal Poll Victory

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) leaders Rabi Lamichhane and Balendra Shah on their party’s victory in the recently held parliamentary elections in Nepal.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said he had spoken to both leaders and conveyed his wishes on the RSP’s electoral success.

“Had warm telephone conversations with Mr. Rabi Lamichhane, Chairman of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) and Mr. Balendra Shah, Senior Leader of the RSP. Congratulated both leaders on their electoral victories and RSP’s resounding success in the Nepal elections,” Modi said.

He added that India remained committed to working with the new leadership for the progress and well-being of both countries.

“Conveyed my best wishes for their forthcoming new Government and India's commitment to work with them for mutual prosperity, progress and well-being of our two countries. I am confident that with our joint endeavours, India and Nepal relations will scale new heights in the years ahead,” he said.

According to reports, the RSP’s victory has weakened the dominance of pro-China Communist parties in Nepal’s political landscape. Balendra Shah is being seen as a leading contender for the post of prime minister.