Modi Cautions People About DMK

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi cautioned the people of the DMK, accusing it of fostering a drug culture in the State which was a matter of great concern for the parents, who were worried about the future of their children, and solicited the people’s support to the BJP in the coming elections for addressing such issues.

Speaking at a public meeting, attended by the NDA partners in the State, on Monday at the YMCA grounds, Modi sought the people’s support to develop Tamil Nadu, which would form the basis for India’s growth, and reiterated his charge that the DMK government was blocking the welfare schemes of the BJP government in the State.

Starting his Hindi speech with the typical ‘Vanakkam Chennai’ salutation, he said that whenever he visited the State it have churnings in the stomach to some people and added that the BJP was striving for the future of Tamil Nadu and Chennai while the DMK government, ruling the State, had failed in that count.

When two natural disasters struck Chennai recently, the DMK government did not live up to the situation in providing succor to the people, he said. The government instead of sharing the grief and mitigating the sufferings of the people through flood management indulged in media management, projecting a rosy picture as though it was milk and honey that flooded the homes and not flood water, he said.

Since the benefit of the Union Government schemes like construction of toilets or LPG connections reached the people directly, the DMK government was worried that they were not able to swindle the funds, he said. ‘One particular family was very much in distress because they were unable to loot the funds,' he said.

Even if they could lay their hands on the money, they would at least appropriate ownership of the schemes and proclaim that they did everything but failed to do that also, he said.

The State’s funds could not be looted by anybody and Narendra Modi would ensure that, he said. All the funds that were stolen would be retrieved and given back to the people by the Modi government, he averred, dwelling at length about what he called ‘family politics.’ For Narendra Modi, the nation was first but for parties like the Congress and the DMK, the family came first, he said.

While some people pointed fingers at him saying that he had no family, he considered the entire nation as his family, he said. He had left home at the age of 16 and worked hard for the welfare of the nation and hence the people had become his family, he said.

The people of the country starting from Kashmir to Kanyakumari knew about his government, he said and listed out what all the Union Government did during the Coronavirus pandemic. When family politics ruled the roost, 18,000 villages did not have power connections at all, plunging 2.5 crore households into darkness but the present government was providing energy security, which is the challenge of the 21st century, he said.

He referred to his visit to Kalapakkam earlier in the day and said that the Fast Breeder Reactor, to which the fuel was loaded in his presence, was a sign of the nation achieving self-dependence in the power sector.

Modi said that he had dedicated himself for the betterment of farmers, the poor and the disadvantaged and was hence giving them their rights.