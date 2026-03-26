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Modi Announces Rs.2 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Markapuram Bus Tragedy Victims’ Families

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26 March 2026 11:01 AM IST

Modi said an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased

Modi Announces Rs.2 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Markapuram Bus Tragedy Victims’ Families
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in a bus fire accident in Markapuram district in Andhra Pradesh.

He said an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs.50,000. “The mishap in Markapuram district is tragic. May the injured recover at the earliest,” he said in a post on ‘X’.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
narendra modi Ex-gratia announced Markapuram bus fire accident 
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