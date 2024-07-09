Modi and Putin Forge Stronger India-Russia Ties at Kremlin

Moscow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held productive discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin today. The talks focused on enhancing and diversifying the cooperation between India and Russia across various sectors.

During the meeting, Modi and President Putin explored ways to strengthen bilateral ties in areas such as trade, commerce, security, agriculture, technology, and innovation. Both leaders emphasized the importance of fostering greater connectivity and facilitating people-to-people exchanges between the two nations.

Held productive discussions with President Putin at the Kremlin today. Our talks covered ways to diversify India-Russia cooperation in sectors such as trade, commerce, security, agriculture, technology and innovation. We attach great importance to boosting connectivity and… pic.twitter.com/JfiidtNYa8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 9, 2024

Modi highlighted the significance of these discussions in promoting mutual growth and development, reinforcing the longstanding partnership between India and Russia. The leaders' commitment to expanding cooperation reflects their shared vision for a prosperous and secure future.

The meeting at the Kremlin marks a significant step forward in the bilateral relations between India and Russia, showcasing the depth and breadth of their strategic partnership.