Modi and Amit Shah selling India to Adani and Ambani, alleges Mallikarjun Kharge

Firing salvos at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge has said, “There are two people who sell India, and there are two people who buy India.”

“While Modi and Amit Shah are the two individuals selling our Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), Ambani and Adani are the two individuals who buy them.”

Mallikarjun Kharge, along with CPI and CPI(M) general secretaries D. Raja and Sitaram Yechury, participated in the INDIA bloc alliance’s public meeting organised at the Gymkhana Grounds here on Friday.

Addressing the meeting, Kharge said, “While the average income of Indians is falling every day, the wealth of two business honchos, Ambani and Adani, is growing exponentially, all thanks to the BJP government.”

He added, “After hiding Ambani and Adani for 10 years, Modi is now accusing them of corruption and sending money to the Congress in tempos, buses and autos. If Modi is so certain and has seen them sending money to us, why is he not sending Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate (ED) personnel to their houses?”

“About 30 lakh posts lie vacant in the central government. Modi and BJP are not filling them because if they fill these vacant posts, 50 per cent of them should be given to the backward classes and 50 per cent to the unemployed youth. Modi and BJP do not want the youth to obtain permanent employment,” Kharge remarked.

CPI general secretary D. Raja said Modi is a ‘great liar’ and his guarantees in the last ten years have been “lies to cheat the people.”

“Modi promises to double farmers' income, bring down prices of petrol, diesel and cooking gas cylinder, provide 2 crore jobs per annum, eliminate black money through demonetisation and deposit Rs 15 lakh into every citizen's bank account. What happened to all his promises? All of his promises and guarantees are nothing but mere lies.”

Raja said, “On June 4, the people of India will give the final blow to Modi and BJP and throw them out of power.”