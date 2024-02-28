MLA Velagapudi meets CP over threat calls

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam East MLA and senior Telugu Desam leader Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu met Visakhapatnam police commissioner A. Ravi Shankar after the TD legislator received calls on Sunday threatening to kill him.

One call came from abroad and another to his personal number. The MLA submitted a letter to the police commissioner in this regard on Tuesday.

Later, Ramakrishna Babu told reporters that the callers abused him in a filthy language and threatened to hack him to death. He said he lodged a formal complaint with MVP police station in Visakhapatnam last Sunday itself, providing all evidence.

The senior TD MLA said as per the accent, the callers are definitely not from north Andhra.

“This kind of culture never existed in Visakhapatnam in the past. Murders and ganja smuggling have increased over the last five years,” he stated.

Ramakrishna Babu said the commissioner has assured to take action in the matter.

Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu has won the last three elections. He has also been nominated as the TDP candidate for the fourth time in the forthcoming elections.