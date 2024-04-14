MLA Mekapati Condemns Attack on Jagan, Calls ‘Deplorable’ Act

Tirupati: MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy strongly condemned the recent attack on the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy during the ruling YSR Congress (YSRC) party’s bus yatra, calling it a deplorable act.

Speaking to reporters in Atmakur on Sunday, Vikram slammed the opposition parties, accusing them of instigating their leaders and activists to attack, provoke through inflammatory language and spread misinformation from the outset in their pursuit of power.

He alleged that for years, the Telugu Desam and Jana Sena have been provoking people through their media channels and social media platforms, constantly criticising the opposition.

“The Chief Minister narrowly escaped a potentially life-threatening attack while addressing a public gathering during the bus yatra,” Reddy said, expressing relief that the CM escaped unharmed. “Had the projectile hit him even an inch lower, he could have lost an eye and a slight deviation could have proved fatal".

Vikram Reddy attributed the CM's safety to the blessings of the people, citing the welfare schemes implemented by the YSRC government for all sections of society. Urging calm and restraint in the aftermath of the incident, Reddy called on everyone to refrain from hasty actions and maintained that the Election Commission would take necessary steps to address the situation impartially.

He emphasised the need for all parties to uphold democratic principles and refrain from provocative rhetoric or actions that could further escalate tensions. “We cannot allow such despicable acts to undermine the democratic process or provoke violence,” Reddy stated. “It is crucial that all parties exercise restraint and engage in constructive dialogue to address any grievances through constitutional means.”