MLA Injured with Jagan in Stone Attack turns Tables

Vijayawada: YSRC candidate and former minister Vellampalli Srinivas Rao, who had also been injured in the stone attack on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, is attracting masses in the Vijayawada Central constituency with a bandage over his injured left eye.

As only 23 days are left for election campaigning, Srinivas, who is the sitting MLA, is campaigning in the constituency in a hectic manner. Vijayawada Central is considered a bastion of the Telugu Desam Party. TD is confident that its candidate Bonda Uma will win the seat.



But the scenario has suddenly changed with allegations that Uma is involved in the stone attack on Jagan and Srinivas Rao.



Making good use of the changed scenario, Srinivas is visiting areas of the constituency with one eye entirely bandaged, seeking that he be elected.



The YSRC candidate visited Ramakrishnapuram while campaigning on Saturday and expressed confidence that he will be the winning candidate from Vijayawada Central constituency. He underlined that the TDP candidate will pay a heavy price for his involvement in the attack on the Chief Minister.

Srinivas said he will be filing his nomination papers on Monday, April 22.