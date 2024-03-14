MLA inaugurates new facilities at 34th Ward Primary School

Visakhapatnam: MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar inaugurated new facilities worth Rs 18 lakh crore at the 34th Ward Primary School in Achiyammapet.

Ganesh Kumar praised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s vision for revolutionising the education sector, emphasising the importance of providing quality education to children, particularly from underprivileged backgrounds. He highlighted the government’s commitment to ensuring that every child has access to education, regardless of their socioeconomic status.

During the ceremony, Ganesh Kumar lauded corporator Thota Padmavathi’s efforts in spearheading the development initiatives in the 34th Ward. He expressed gratitude to the state government, especially Mayor Hari Venkata Kumari, for allocating funds for the improvement of educational facilities in the region.

The newly inaugurated infrastructure includes state-of-the-art facilities aimed at enhancing the learning environment for students.

He further emphasised the importance of investing in education as a means to empower individuals and drive economic development in the region.

The ceremony witnessed the participation of various leaders, activists, and community members.