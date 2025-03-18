Miss Universe visits Yadagirigutta temple

Nalgonda: Miss Universe-2024 Victoria Kjaer Theilvig on Tuesday visited Sri Lakshmi Narsimha Swamy temple at Yadagirigutta.

Theilvig, who belongs to Denmark, arrived at the temple wearing a sari. Executive officer A. Bhasker Rao welcomed her at the temple.

She participated in a puja in the main temple and offered oil to the Akhanda Deepam. She said she felt mesmerised by the structure of the temple and its sculpture.

The EO explained to her the historic importance of the temple in Indian mythology.