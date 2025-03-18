 Top
Miss Universe visits Yadagirigutta temple

DC Correspondent
18 March 2025 8:33 PM IST

Miss Universe Victoria Kjaer Theilvig visits Sri Lakshmi Narsimha Swamy temple, mesmerised by its architecture and historic significance

Miss Universe-2024 Victoria Kjaer Theilvig offers oil to the Akhanda Deepam at the Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple in Yadagirigutta on Tuesday. — DC

Nalgonda: Miss Universe-2024 Victoria Kjaer Theilvig on Tuesday visited Sri Lakshmi Narsimha Swamy temple at Yadagirigutta.

Theilvig, who belongs to Denmark, arrived at the temple wearing a sari. Executive officer A. Bhasker Rao welcomed her at the temple.

She participated in a puja in the main temple and offered oil to the Akhanda Deepam. She said she felt mesmerised by the structure of the temple and its sculpture.

The EO explained to her the historic importance of the temple in Indian mythology.

