Miraculous Rescue: Baby Sathwik Saved from Borewell After 20 Hours

Vijayapura: Fourteen-month-old Sathwik, who fell into an open borewell near his residence in Lachyan of Indi Taluk, was successfully rescued on Thursday afternoon.

The 20-hour 'Operation Sathwik' that concluded at around 1.45 pm on Thursday, saw authorities shifting Sathwik to the Taluk Hospital for first aid and later to the district hospital for scanning.



Witnessing the moment of Sathwik's safe extraction from the borewell, both officials and members of the rescue operation team erupted in jubilation. Describing it as a rare and miraculous incident, they marveled at Sathwik's behavior throughout the ordeal, despite being trapped upside down in the narrow borewell for 20 hours.



Vijayapura Deputy Commissioner T Bhoobalan, who oversaw the rescue operation, provided reassurance regarding Sathwik's health, stating, "The baby is in good condition. No fractures or injuries have been detected. He has been sent to the District hospital for further examinations." Health officials confirmed that Sathwik will undergo a CT scan and other necessary checkups at the district hospital.



Dr. Eranna, the taluk health officer, expressed relief at Sathwik's healthy condition upon arrival at the hospital, noting his activity and vocalizations for his mother.

"He was active and saying 'amma amma.' He was given milk," he added. Dr. Eranna, the taluk health officer, expressed relief at Sathwik's healthy condition upon arrival at the hospital, noting his activity and vocalizations for his mother."He was active and saying 'amma amma.' He was given milk," he added.



Sathwik's father, Sathish, expressed profound gratitude to everyone involved in the rescue operation, praising the swift action taken by the district administration. He also acknowledged the blessing of Lachyan Siddhalinga Maharaj. Sathwik's mother who had been in tears since Wednesday evening was visibly happy.



"We were worried and had left everything to God. Siddhalinga Maharaj has heard our prayers and blessed us. We will name the boy as Siddhalinga," she told mediapersons. DC T Bhoobalan and SP Rishikesh Bhagawan Sonawane honored the field staff for their relentless efforts, marking it as a historic success for the Vijayapura district. The NDRF and SDRF teams were also acknowledged for their invaluable service.



Industries Minister and Vijayapura district in charge MB Patil commended the collaborative efforts of the rescue teams, expressing relief at the safe rescue of the child.

Minister Patil directed the district administration to conduct a survey in the district to identify any borewells that are left open. “There is already a provision in the law allowing stringent action against those who leave borewells open. Using this law, legal steps will be initiated against those who have not taken care to close borewells,” he cautioned. On Wednesday around 6 pm, while playing near his residence, Sathwik accidentally tumbled into an unclosed borewell dug just a day prior. Promptly upon receiving the distressing news, the district administration sprang into action, mobilizing rescue efforts to aid the trapped child.



As the faint cries of the child echoed from the depths of the borewell, the administration swiftly implemented measures to assist in the rescue mission. Sathwik was estimated to be stuck at a depth of approximately 18-20 feet, prompting immediate actions to prevent further descent. To monitor the child's movements and ensure a constant oxygen supply, cameras were strategically placed around the borewell, and oxygen was provided from outside.

As the faint cries of the child echoed from the depths of the borewell, the administration swiftly implemented measures to assist in the rescue mission. Sathwik was estimated to be stuck at a depth of approximately 18-20 feet, prompting immediate actions to prevent further descent. To monitor the child's movements and ensure a constant oxygen supply, cameras were strategically placed around the borewell, and oxygen was provided from outside.



Led by Deputy Commissioner T Bhoobalan, a coordinated effort involving the police, fire, and emergency services, as well as various governmental departments including mines and geology, revenue, and health, ensued. Additionally, NDRF and SDRF teams were promptly deployed to the site. Despite the formidable challenges posed by the rocky terrain, the rescue team persevered, employing earth movers to excavate a parallel pit adjacent to the borewell. With meticulous precision, the team drilled through solid rock to reach the trapped child.



Amidst the relentless efforts, a glimmer of hope emerged when the cries of the child were captured by the rescue team members around 11.30 am, instilling renewed determination among both the family members and the rescue team. Finally, after about 20 hours of tireless endeavor, at around 1.45 pm, Sathwik was successfully rescued from the borewell, marking the triumphant culmination of the challenging rescue operation.

