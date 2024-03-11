Mir Alam Tank to get Hyderabad’s Second Cable Bridge

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is all set to get its second 'cable bridge' across Mir Alam Tank with the state government initiating the construction of a four-lane high level bridge across Mir Alam tank connecting the Bangalore National Highway (NH 44) to Chintalmet Road. The bridge will be 2.65 km long and 22.2 metre wide. It will be built with an estimated cost of Rs 363 crore.

The cable bridge would begin at National Highway 44 near Mir Alam Tank and end at Chintalmet road near Mir Alam park. This stretch witnesses frequent traffic congestion, and the traffic moves at a snail's pace, especially at Attapur, during the peak hours.

In addition to reducing commute time, the cable bridge will improve the aesthetic view of the area. The bridge will have crash barriers on both sides, with exit and entry ramps at Mir Mehmood Panadi road and near Kings Colony-Shastipuram Road.

“Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is likely to lay the foundation stone for the four-lane high level bridge,” said a Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) official.

Taking to ‘X’ AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi thanked Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. “Thanks to @TelanganaCMO for sanctioning the construction of a 4-lane cable bridge over Mir Alam Tank. It was a long-pending work that I’d been following up for. Works surrounding Mir Alam Tank will help create livelihoods while also offering people a common recreational space. The cable bridge will no doubt also help commuters,” he tweeted.