Minorities in TD were Against the Poll Alliance: YSRC

Vijayawada: YSRC Medical Wing state vice president Dr Mehboob Shaikh commented that the alliance with BJP is proof of Chandrababu's opportunistic politics and said that minority Muslims in Telugu Desam will not accept the alliance with communalism filled BJP. He said that minorities will support Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy who was supporting and standing with minorities by offering prominent positions. He recalled that Naidu made an alliance with BJP in 1999 and came out in 2001 and wanted to arrest Narendra Modi. He further recalled that again in 2014, he made an alliance and came out in 2018 saying that Modi is a fraud and he is married and has no children. He reminded that stones were pelted on Amit Shah's car when he arrived in Tirupati by TD and pointed out that the alliance between BJP and TD is proof of the mutual opportunistic selfish politics of the two parties.

Dr Shaik recalled that Pawan Kalyan had set up the Jana Sena for questioning but he remained as a single mediator. He claimed that Pawan floated JS for Naidu, working for Naidu since day one and now also Kalyan dedicated to making his foster father Naidu as CM. He predicted that as the people of AP were with CM Jagan, the hopes of TD-JS-BJP of winning the 2024 elections would remain as a dream and Jagan would win elections with public support.



