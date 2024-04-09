Minor Girl Ends Life After Sexual Assault

Tirupati: A 17-year-old girl from Kamatampalli village in Punganur mandal of Chittoor district allegedly took her own life after being sexually assaulted by a coworker at a brick kiln on Sunday.



Overwhelmed by trauma and shame, the victim later took the drastic step near the brick kiln. Despite frantic efforts by her mother and local villagers to save her life, the girl had passed away by the time they reached her. According to reports, the minor victim had accompanied her mother and Ganesh, a resident of the same village, to work at the brick kiln. While there, Ganesh allegedly sexually assaulted the young girl. When she raised an alarm, her mother attempted to intervene and rescue her daughter, but the accused managed to flee the scene.



The bereaved family has filed a complaint with the local police, and the deceased's body has been sent for postmortem at the area hospital. Authorities have launched an investigation to apprehend the accused, Ganesh, who remains at large.



