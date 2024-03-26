Minor boy kidnapped, killed to collect ransom for building house with Rs 23 lakh

Thane: In a heinous act, a nine-year-old boy was kidnapped from outside a mosque and killed by a tailor. The boy was then put in a sack and hid in the tailor’s backyard.

According to the police, the boy finished his evening prayers at his local mosque and stepped out of the building when he was kidnapped at Goregaon village in Thane district. The prime accused, Salman Maulvi, a tailore residing in the same neighbourhood, hatched a plan to kidnap the boy, Ibad, to extort a ransom of Rs 23 lakh to construct his house.

When Ibad’s family realized that he was missing, they began a frantic search. Meanwhile, Ibad’s father, Mudasir, received a chilling call from the kidnapper demanding the exorbitant ransom for his son’s safe return. However, the call ended abruptly without revealing details.

Soon the villagers also began searching for Ibad. The police also was alerted and a comprehensive search, trying to gather clues and leads. Finding that the situation was getting more troublesome, the kidnapper tried to evade arrest by changing SIM cards in his mobile phone.

However, on Monday afternoon, police traced the calls to the tailor’s residence and to their utter shock, found the boy’s body in a sack, concealed in the backyard of his house.

Thane SP Dr DS Swami said that after the kidnap, there was a ransom call made and the accused is in police custody. Investigation is on to find out the motive behind the murder, he said.

Along with Salman, police also took his brother Safuan Maulvi into custody in connection with the same case. An FIR has been registered naming Salman as the prime accused.