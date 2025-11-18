 Top
Home » News

Minister Srinivas seeks strong industry-government collaboration

News
18 Nov 2025 1:05 PM IST

MSME minister Kondapalli Srinivas has called for strong industry-government collaboration.

Minister Srinivas seeks strong industry-government collaboration
x
Picture courtesy : DC files

The minister inaugurated the 22nd CII Global MSME business summit in New Delhi on Monday, held under the aegis of CII and Union ministry of MSME.

Srinivas noted, “India is one of the world’s largest and most democratic consumer markets. If industry can cater to India, it automatically gains a platform to serve the world. Our goal is to create an ecosystem where MSMEs can grow from small to medium and eventually become large enterprises.”


The minister urged CII to work closely with government agencies to develop policies that support MSME growth with particular focus on standardization and certification to help Indian products gain acceptance in global markets. This, he said, can be done after establishing more testing and certification labs and educating the industry on compliance with international standards.

He said, “Indian MSMEs must be guided to take maximum advantage of FTAs and global market access opportunities.”


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Vijayawada news andhra pradesh msme 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vijayawada 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X