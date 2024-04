VISAKHAPATNAM: Animal husbandry minister for Seediri Appalaraju held a preparatory meeting in his Palasa constituency on Tuesday.

He discussed with his followers, YSRCP leaders and activists how to make Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Tekkali public meeting on Wednesday a grand success.

Speaking to media, Appalaraju said people are eagerly waiting for CM Jagan’s public meeting in Tekkali.